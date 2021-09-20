Zach’s Monday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
West Virginia woman admits to sex trafficking child to former WV Police Chief FOR $100
Top Stories
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11
Comment hearing set on Mitchell plant
Patients with Sickle Cell Disease need your help this month
Video
Wheeling’s past is brought to life during Greenwood Cemetery tour
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Reds host Pirates with NL wild card spot still within grasp
Top Stories
Injuries, miscues pile up for Steelers in loss to Raiders
Díaz homer in 10th lifts Marlins 6-5, denies Pirates sweep
Mayfield shakes off injury, leads Browns past Texans 31-21
Carr throws for 382 yards, Raiders top Steelers 26-17
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 06:33 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 06:33 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
McMechen’s Mayor responds after parts of the city flood due to heavy rain
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Wheeling’s past is brought to life during Greenwood Cemetery tour
Video
Glow Run shines through the darkness of addiction
Video
What comes next after FDA panel’s rejection of Pfizer’s third booster shot?
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Nine talented dancing couples hit the stage for the 10th season of Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars
Video
Hangover BBQ throws end-of-summer bash Saturday
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Hundreds of locals walk to fight heart disease
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Wheeling’s past is brought to life during Greenwood Cemetery tour
Video
Glow Run shines through the darkness of addiction
Video
What comes next after FDA panel’s rejection of Pfizer’s third booster shot?
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
West Virginia woman admits to sex trafficking child to former WV Police Chief FOR $100
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11
Comment hearing set on Mitchell plant
Patients with Sickle Cell Disease need your help this month
Video
Local hubs embrace National Cheeseburger Day!
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News