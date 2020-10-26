Zach’s Monday Noon Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
WV groups protest over Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for Supreme Court
Video
Top Stories
Man sentenced in Carroll County boy’s death
Video
Two Marshall County Schools return to classroom
St. Clairsville woman arrested in Wheeling for DUI / Battery on an officer
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling will be closed for one more week
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Harrison Central Scores 62 In Win Over Waynedale
Video
Top Stories
Morgantown Wins Shootout With Linsly
Video
Blue Eagles Dominate Silver Knights
Video
Monarchs fall to Parkersburg
Video
Big Red Controls Martins Ferry
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Oct 26, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
WV groups protest over Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for Supreme Court
Video
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling will be closed for one more week
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Marshall County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 death; 16 new cases
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 1 new death from Marshall County
Video
Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York
Video
Ohio announces pandemic grants, governor denounces threats
Video
Wheeling Central moves to remote learning; Ohio County announces 15 new positive cases
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
WV groups protest over Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for Supreme Court
Video
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling will be closed for one more week
Video
Marshall County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 death; 16 new cases
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 1 new death from Marshall County
Video
Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York
Video
Ohio announces pandemic grants, governor denounces threats
Video
Trending Stories
WV groups protest over Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for Supreme Court
Video
Man sentenced in Carroll County boy’s death
Video
Two Marshall County Schools return to classroom
St. Clairsville woman arrested in Wheeling for DUI / Battery on an officer
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling will be closed for one more week
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News