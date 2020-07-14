Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Virginia rocket launch may be visible for most of East Coast and as far west as Ohio
Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer: ‘I’m not certain a lot of bars will survive this’
Video
Number of new COVID-19 cases drops in WV
Video
Coronavirus In Ohio County: 10 new COVID-19 cases
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Noon Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 12:24 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 12:24 PM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer: ‘I’m not certain a lot of bars will survive this’
Video
Number of new COVID-19 cases drops in WV
Video
Coronavirus In Ohio County: 10 new COVID-19 cases
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: COVID-19 numbers decline
Video
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado
Video
Hersheypark denies entry to boy with autism because of mask rules
Video
New York legislators introduce bill to require liability insurance for police
Video
WVU experts say Americans face risks if U.S. pulls from World Health Organization
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s A.M. Update
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer: ‘I’m not certain a lot of bars will survive this’
Video
Number of new COVID-19 cases drops in WV
Video
Coronavirus In Ohio County: 10 new COVID-19 cases
Video
Coronavirus In Belmont County: COVID-19 numbers decline
Video
Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado
Video
Trending Stories
Virginia rocket launch may be visible for most of East Coast and as far west as Ohio
Former VA hospital employee charged with murdering patients at Clarksburg medical center
Video
Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer: ‘I’m not certain a lot of bars will survive this’
Video
Number of new COVID-19 cases drops in WV
Video
Coronavirus In Ohio County: 10 new COVID-19 cases
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News