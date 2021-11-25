Zach’s Thanksgiving Evening Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Union Local and St. Clairsville send band members to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
Video
Top Stories
Bob’s Lunch, Rachel’s on 16th fed hundreds this Thanksgiving
Video
Ohio Valley Mall to reward early Black Friday shoppers with gift bags
Video
Thanksgiving charity in plentiful supply in Belmont County
Video
Bounty hunters kidnapped a man for ransom — and police walked away from the case
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
West Virginia looks to build momentum vs. Eastern Kentucky
Top Stories
Appleby’s buzzer-beater sends No. 23 Florida past Ohio State
Wheeling Central’s Watkins The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week
Video
Nailers Feast on Fuel, 5-1
Video
AP source: Pirates bring back 1B Tsutsugo on 1-year deal
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Feed The Need 2021
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women 2022 Entry
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Thanksgiving Evening Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Nov 25, 2021 / 06:56 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 25, 2021 / 06:56 PM EST
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am
Weather Video
Zach’s Thanksgiving Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Thanksgiving Evening Update
Video
Bob’s Lunch, Rachel’s on 16th fed hundreds this Thanksgiving
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Bishop Mark Brennan, Rabbi Joshua Lief give thanks in a special way
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
West Virginia governor has no license, multiple health violations at owned coke plant; Court Records say
Video
Ohio Troopers begin wearing body cameras
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Benwood volunteer firefighters team up with the Marshall County Caring Tree for a good cause
Video
Steubenville “Lights Up the Night” kicks off holiday season with hundreds of locals
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Zach’s Thanksgiving Evening Update
Video
Bob’s Lunch, Rachel’s on 16th fed hundreds this Thanksgiving
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Bishop Mark Brennan, Rabbi Joshua Lief give thanks in a special way
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Trending Stories
Union Local and St. Clairsville send band members to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
Video
Bob’s Lunch, Rachel’s on 16th fed hundreds this Thanksgiving
Video
Bounty hunters kidnapped a man for ransom — and police walked away from the case
Video
Beware of using lead ammunition while hunting
Video
Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News