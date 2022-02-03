Zach’s Thursday Evening Update

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRf)- When icy weathers rolls in, you might have the luxury of staying in and avoiding the hazardous road conditions. Meanwhile, first responders are on standby to hit the road for any emergency, and Wheeling firefighters are always prepared for it.

Whenever they get a call, Chief Jim Blaizer says safety is first and foremost. Things like tire chains and driving slower help them in these conditions. But, in some cases, the chief says they might call in additional help.