Zach’s Thursday Evening Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Yearly overdose deaths top 100,000 following COVID lockdowns
Top Stories
Road Closure for Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade
Video
New Jefferson County grant to help with both addiction recovery and worker shortage
Video
Sen. Capito on tackling the drug crisis in US: “We’ve got to redouble our efforts”
Video
Ohio man accused of decapitating his mother arrested in Wetzel County
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Ohio St reinstates QB Miller after court reduces DUI charge
Top Stories
West Virginia, Texas fight to stay on course for bowl eligibility
No. 7 Michigan St looks to stop march of No. 4 Buckeyes
Texas, West Virginia need to win out to become bowl eligible
No. 19 Ohio State faces Xavier in brotherly triangle
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Feed The Need 2021
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch And Win 2021
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Thursday Evening Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Nov 18, 2021 / 06:27 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2021 / 06:28 PM EST
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am
Weather Video
Zach’s Thursday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Partial lunar eclipse to occur early Friday morning in West Virginia
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Thursday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Bill would federally decriminalize marijuana
Video
Mingo Junction house ruled a total loss as firefighters continue to battle fire
Video
Ohio passes two gun rights bills in the House
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Weirton residents are against a potential construction of a gas well pad to be built in their neighborhood
Video
Report names West Virginia worst state for smoking
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Local businesses help with donations after canceled fundraisers for WVU Medicine Children’s
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Woman allegedly told witness to ‘deal with’ choking 1-year-old before passing out
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Bill would federally decriminalize marijuana
Video
Mingo Junction house ruled a total loss as firefighters continue to battle fire
Video
Ohio passes two gun rights bills in the House
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Sen. Capito on tackling the drug crisis in US: “We’ve got to redouble our efforts”
Video
Ohio man accused of decapitating his mother arrested in Wetzel County
New website claims Ohio is surrounded by ‘political cowards who keep COVID spreading’
West Virginia strip club goes viral for help wanted sign
Man charged after stabbing West Virginia EMS worker
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News