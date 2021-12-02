Zach’s Thursday Evening Update

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) - The Supreme Court of the United States has indicated that its justices are leaning toward the decision of banning abortion earlier in pregnancy. This result may further develop and overturn a nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

After the oral arguments finished on Wednesday, the justices indicated they would uphold a Mississippi law that is much more restrictive than the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.