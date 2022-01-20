Zach’s Thursday Evening Update

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - The Wheeling Fire Department broke an all-time record for calls in 2021, making this past year the department's busiest in history. 7,849 total calls came in, but the categories are surprisingly different.

The biggest category of calls were EMS or medical calls, and the majority were either related to our aging population or to COVID. Some patients had it, but didn't know it.