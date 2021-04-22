Zach’s Thursday Morning Update

Wheeling, WV - The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Freeze Warning for areas of the Ohio Valley. The warning is in effect from 1 AM Thursday until 10 AM Thursday.

Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are likely to produce frost and damage sensitive vegetation and kill crops. Unprotected pipes outdoors could also see damage. Have any outdoor pipe wrapped or drained to reduce the risk of bursting.