Zach’s Thursday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Cross Creek Elementary School welcomes students for the school year
Video
Top Stories
WVU Medicine Wheeling president responds to rising COVID rates in W.Va. and asks public to “do their part.”
Video
John Marshall smashes expectations, packs over 15,000 meals for the hungry in half an hour
Video
A statewide mask mandate for PA schools is now in force
Video
Band of the Week: Valley High School’s Lumberjacks marching band keeping school spirits alive
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Cabrera, Grossman power Tigers past Pirates 5-1
Top Stories
Black and Gold Nation: Tomlin is Optimistic Watt will Play Against Buffalo
Video
Return trip: Browns going back to rowdy KC for ’21 opener
Watt, ‘worth every penny,’ returns to practice for Steelers
VOTE for the CA House Band of The Week
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Sep 9, 2021 / 06:37 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2021 / 06:38 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Labor Day Monday Weather Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Cross Creek Elementary School welcomes students for the school year
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
VOTE for the CA House Band of The Week
Video
Armyworms invading Ohio
Video
‘This wasn’t a dream:’ Breast cancer patient says nurse sexually assaulted her in hospital bed
Video
Body of missing 7 year old boy has been recovered
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Ohio County Especially in Children Under 18
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Huge scholarship announced: Bluefield State trying to make engineers out of the Northern Panhandle
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Cross Creek Elementary School welcomes students for the school year
Video
VOTE for the CA House Band of The Week
Video
Armyworms invading Ohio
Video
‘This wasn’t a dream:’ Breast cancer patient says nurse sexually assaulted her in hospital bed
Video
Trending Stories
Cross Creek Elementary School welcomes students for the school year
Video
WVU Medicine Wheeling president responds to rising COVID rates in W.Va. and asks public to “do their part.”
Video
Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce says thanks to area first responders with a picnic
Video
A statewide mask mandate for PA schools is now in force
Video
Sen. Manchin Announces Funding From The American Rescue Plan To Support West Virginians Facing Housing Instability
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News