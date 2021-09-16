Zach’s Thursday Morning Update

Up to 700 people are expected to attend Saturday's "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, D.C., in support of those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 — a significantly smaller number than the "tens of thousands" who came that day to protest the 2020 presidential election outcome.

Melissa Smislova, deputy undersecretary for intelligence enterprise readiness, said Tuesday, "We have learned a lot since January 6." The senior intelligence official, who was appearing at the Homeland Security Enterprise Forum, noted the DHS is "tracking hotel reservations across the United States" to gauge turnout at more than a dozen rallies orchestrated by "Look Ahead America," the organization behind "Justice for J6" led by a former 2016 Trump campaign staffer.