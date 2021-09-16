Zach’s Thursday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
‘Respect’ by Aretha Franklin named Greatest song of all time on Rolling Stone’s top 500 song list
Top Stories
Dave Chappelle comedy club approved in Ohio
Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19
Video
Ohio Senator introduces bill to honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan attack
Video
Disneyland updating Roger Rabbit ride, changing scenes featuring Jessica Rabbit
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Reds seek to snap four-game skid vs. Pirates
Top Stories
Difo scores winning run in ninth, Pirates keep Reds slumping
Dominant defensive front gives Steelers D plenty of options
Mayfield delivers strong message to Browns after loss in KC
Browns’ Beckham not ready after surgery, 2021 debut delayed
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Sep 16, 2021 / 07:28 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2021 / 07:28 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Sandbags and water pumps used to divert flooding in McMechen this afternoon
Gallery
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19
Video
Ohio Senator introduces bill to honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan attack
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Local businessman upset over another flooding in McMechen: “It’s just frustrating. Everybody’s frustrated.”
Video
Car partially submerged in Little Grave Creek outside of Glen Dale
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trial begins for St. Clairsville man facing five counts of felony rape of children
Video
Man allegedly defecates in grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for pizza rolls
Video
Ohio high school upset over writing assessment with adult themes they find offensive, inappropriate
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19
Video
Ohio Senator introduces bill to honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan attack
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Local businessman upset over another flooding in McMechen: “It’s just frustrating. Everybody’s frustrated.”
Video
Car partially submerged in Little Grave Creek outside of Glen Dale
Video
Trending Stories
Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19
Video
Disneyland updating Roger Rabbit ride, changing scenes featuring Jessica Rabbit
Belmont County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms investigation will follow concerning BCARL allegations.
Video
Warwood School moving 7th graders to remote learning tomorrow
Allegations over poor care of animals at Ohio animal rescue league are reported to authorities
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News