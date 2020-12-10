Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19, is ‘feeling fine right now’
WVU game Vs. Oklahoma canceled
Judge refuses to reinstate rule for dispensing abortion pill
Ben & Jerry’s announces new flavor, partnership with Colin Kaepernick
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Scoreboard is lit whenever No. 13 Oklahoma plays at WVU
Top Stories
Ohio State set for Big Ten championship matchup against Northwestern
Browns step from shadows into spotlight during playoff push
Steelers activate RB James Conner off reserve/COVID-19 list
MEC Announces Schedule Update
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters to Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Dec 10, 2020 / 12:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 10, 2020 / 12:20 PM EST
Weather Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Ben & Jerry’s announces new flavor, partnership with Colin Kaepernick
Video
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths; 1,233 new coronavirus cases
Video
‘A Not-So-Silent Night with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’ airs on WTRF.com tonight
Video
Ohio to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses next week
Video
Ohio couple sentenced for death of boy, remains put in bags
Video
COVID-19 numbers get even worse in West Virginia
Video
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces final hurdle as FDA nears approval decision
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Ben & Jerry’s announces new flavor, partnership with Colin Kaepernick
Video
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths; 1,233 new coronavirus cases
Video
‘A Not-So-Silent Night with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’ airs on WTRF.com tonight
Video
Ohio to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses next week
Video
Ohio couple sentenced for death of boy, remains put in bags
Video
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 11,738 new cases, 111 additional deaths
Live
Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19, is ‘feeling fine right now’
WVU game Vs. Oklahoma canceled
Judge refuses to reinstate rule for dispensing abortion pill
Ben & Jerry’s announces new flavor, partnership with Colin Kaepernick
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News