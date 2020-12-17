Zach’s Thursday Noon Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
Video
WV one of 38 states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 11,412 new cases, 117 additional deaths
Live
Man filmed naked, rollerblading on in Columbus, Ohio still a mystery
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
JM’s Flowers To Walk-On At WVU
Video
Top Stories
Williams, Hunter lead Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State 67-60
No. 8 West Virginia opens its Big 12 slate vs. Iowa State
Mayfield raises game, takes Browns with him toward playoffs
Soft Steelers? Pittsburgh looks to regain swagger
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Dec 17, 2020 / 12:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2020 / 12:20 PM EST
Weather Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Winter weather, slick roads hit the Ohio Valley
Video
Ohio counties issue snow emergency advisories for travel; Belmont County now under Level 1 emergency
Video
Here’s what it means when a snow emergency is issued in Ohio
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Washington PA restaurant to defy Governor Wolf’s orders and open up Friday
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports record high in coronavirus cases, 1,636; 32 COVID-19 related deaths
Video
Not getting iPhone notifications after an update? This is how to get it fixed
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Two Ohio Valley natives make Forbes 30 under 30 list
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
All assisted living facilities in WV to get COVID-19 vaccine within 30 days
Video
Woman injured in a vehicle crash in Moundsville
Video
Senate holds hearing on aid for theater and live entertainment
Video
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department to start vaccinating Phase 1-B group
Video
More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Washington PA restaurant to defy Governor Wolf’s orders and open up Friday
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports record high in coronavirus cases, 1,636; 32 COVID-19 related deaths
Video
Not getting iPhone notifications after an update? This is how to get it fixed
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Two Ohio Valley natives make Forbes 30 under 30 list
Video
Trending Stories
If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
Video
WV one of 38 states file anti-trust lawsuit against Google
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 11,412 new cases, 117 additional deaths
Live
Man filmed naked, rollerblading on in Columbus, Ohio still a mystery
Martins Ferry Police arrest 3 people on drug/weapon charges
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News