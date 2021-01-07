Zach’s Thursday Noon Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Five House members from Ohio voted to reject Electoral College results
Video
Two West Virginia lawmakers voted to overturn election results
Video
Belmont County on par for good year, budget passed for 2021
Horned, shirtless man at the Capitol demonstration identified
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Priefer subbing as Browns head coach in playoffs vs Steelers
Top Stories
NFL prospects everywhere in Alabama-Ohio State title game
WLU Men Unanimous Pick to Pull Off MEC ‘4-Peat’
Ticking clock? Time running out for Steelers veterans
Browns’ Stefanski: ‘We’ve got to find a way’ vs Steelers
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters To Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jan 7, 2021 / 12:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2021 / 12:21 PM EST
Weather Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Five House members from Ohio voted to reject Electoral College results
Video
Two West Virginia lawmakers voted to overturn election results
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Horned, shirtless man at the Capitol demonstration identified
Video
TurboTax users report problems receiving stimulus money
Video
WV State Senator asks public to send information to FBI regarding WV delegate
Video
Facebook, Instagram extend block on Trump accounts ‘indefinitely’
Video
With the results certified, what could be next for President Donald Trump?
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 37COVID-19 related deaths; 1,325 new coronavirus cases
Video
First new COVID-19 variant confirmed in Pennsylvania
Video
Marshall County vaccine appointments begin at 10 AM
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Five House members from Ohio voted to reject Electoral College results
Video
Two West Virginia lawmakers voted to overturn election results
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Horned, shirtless man at the Capitol demonstration identified
Video
TurboTax users report problems receiving stimulus money
Video
WV State Senator asks public to send information to FBI regarding WV delegate
Video
Trending Stories
Five House members from Ohio voted to reject Electoral College results
Video
Two West Virginia lawmakers voted to overturn election results
Video
Belmont County on par for good year, budget passed for 2021
Horned, shirtless man at the Capitol demonstration identified
Video
TurboTax users report problems receiving stimulus money
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News