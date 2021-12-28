Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Water main break in Bellaire leaves half of its residents without water through the night Tuesday
Top Stories
New guidelines for COVID isolation times are explained
Video
CDC lowers estimate of omicron prevalence in US
Ohio’s oil and natural gas industry took a hit during COVID, but will things bounce back in 2022?
Video
Dad frustrated he's still behind bars for NyQuil theft
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Steelers’ Tomlin has no issues with Canada’s play-calling
Top Stories
Ohio State WR Wilson will skip Rose Bowl, enter NFL draft
WVU, Minnesota enter Guaranteed Rate Bowl off strong stretch runs
No. 11 Utah eager to face No. 6 Ohio State in Rose Bowl
Stefanski, Browns second-guessed, stung by close losses
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women 2022 Entry
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Dec 28, 2021 / 06:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2021 / 06:25 PM EST
video
Water main break in Bellaire leaves half of its residents without water through the night Tuesday
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
New guidelines for COVID isolation times are explained
Video
Ohio’s oil and natural gas industry took a hit during COVID, but will things bounce back in 2022?
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers free fresh fruits and veggies to start the year in a healthy way
Video
Project HOPE director has answers for people who ask “What can we do to help the homeless?”
Video
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Video
Ringing in the New Year with a new you: Athletic trainers share tips for getting in shape
Video
Traveling back home from the holidays? AAA predicts airlines and roads will be packed this week
Video
Kathy’s House to host New Year’s Eve Celebration
Video
West Virginia couple hikes the entire Appalachian Trail
Video
More Video
Trending Stories
What to know about Ohio’s minimum wage increase in 2022
Video
Gov. Justice appoints Wheeling man as judge for new court
Video
Wheeling Police looking for suspect in Elm Grove Subs incident
Video
Trump responds to Midler ‘I love you, West Virginia!’
New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
There’s a new compelling reason for avoiding ticks
Video
Ohio’s oil and natural gas industry took a hit during COVID, but will things bounce back in 2022?
Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Water main break in Bellaire leaves half of its residents without water through the night Tuesday
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
New guidelines for COVID isolation times are explained
Video
Ohio’s oil and natural gas industry took a hit during COVID, but will things bounce back in 2022?
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers free fresh fruits and veggies to start the year in a healthy way
Video
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News