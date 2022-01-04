Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Not everyone is happy about Ohio’s minimum wage increase
Video
Top Stories
Prosecutor looks back at a 2021
Broadband one step closer to becoming a reality for the Northern Panhandle
Video
K-9 community welcomes its own New Year’s baby
Video
Snow maker expected to hit Northern West Virginia Thursday into Friday
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Nailers and Royals Game Wednesday Postponed
Top Stories
Lady Jets Fly By Cambridge
Video
St.C Girls Hold Off Martins Ferry
Video
Former Browns tackle Dieken retiring as team broadcaster
Browns’ Mayfield to undergo surgery, sit out season finale
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
Holiday Wishes
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women 2022 Entry
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jan 4, 2022 / 06:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2022 / 06:27 PM EST
video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Not everyone is happy about Ohio’s minimum wage increase
Video
Prosecutor looks back at a 2021
Wheeling City Council talks possibility of garage apartments; proposal heads to Planning Commission
Video
Veterans Voices: Kurt Turner
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
New video captures arrest of Ohio woman charged in murder of off-duty Ohio officer
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Mayor takes office during chaotic week in Bellaire
Video
Wheeling Streetscape Project about to take shape in 2022
Video
COVID numbers took an unprecedented leap in Ohio County
Video
More Video
Trending Stories
Snow maker expected to hit Northern West Virginia Thursday into Friday
Video
Washington Admirals website redirects to Washington Football Team
Pabst Blue Ribbon suggests eating a** if you’re not drinking in now-deleted tweet
Ohio toddler gets a letter from Queen Elizabeth II for ‘splendid’ Halloween costume
Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ‘ “Jeopardy!” champion
West Virginia man charged after shooting dog that was protecting owner; Police say
Pabst Blue Ribbon responds to deleted eat ass if you’re not drinking tweet
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Not everyone is happy about Ohio’s minimum wage increase
Video
Prosecutor looks back at a 2021
Wheeling City Council talks possibility of garage apartments; proposal heads to Planning Commission
Video
Veterans Voices: Kurt Turner
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News