Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update

(WTRF) - 7NEWS is your local election headquarters, and believe it or not the 2022 midterm elections will be here in November, with the primary election taking place on May 3rd. Republican candidate J.D. Vance is running for Rob Portman's Senate seat, and he stopped by 7NEWS today to talk with us.

J.D. Vance is running in a very crowded race, and will face off against over a dozen other Republicans in the May primary. He's hoping to come out on top with a message aimed at working class voters.