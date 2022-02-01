Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update

W.Va. (WTRF) - West Virginia's teachers, school service personnel and all state employees are waiting to see if they end up with a five percent pay raise. The proposed raise also includes an additional 2.5% bonus to try and offset the rising inflation we've all been dealing with.

Teacher pay is a major concern for state leaders, because our neighboring states offer higher salaries. For example, the average pay in Pennsylvania and Maryland is about $22,000 higher per year in West Virginia. Our region's low pay is causing teachers here to leave for greener, more profitable pastures.