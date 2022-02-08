Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update

(WTRF) - While a number of awards are handed out to area high school students based on their academic or athletic achievements, some area seniors now have the opportunity to take advantage of a different type of recognition.

Nominations are now being accepted for the Bordas & Bordas Fighting for Justice Award. The program was created back in 2014 by the firm's founder Jim Bordas. It offers a five hundred dollar cash award for senior students in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties.