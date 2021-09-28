Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update

Boo at the Zoo is back and better than ever with support from The Law Firm of Bordas & Bordas! The event kicks off Friday, October 1 with more spooktacular fun than ever before at Oglebay’s Good Zoo in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Ghouls and goblins of all ages will enjoy a variety of frightfully fangtastic fun including timed entry ticketing, an interactive scavenger hunt, a spooky train ride and extended hours on October 1–3, 8–10, 15–17 & 22–24!