Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Monroe Central High School closing due to COVID-19 cases
Video
Top Stories
19-year old dies more than a year after breast surgery put her in coma
Oglebay Winter Festival of Lights starts November 5
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: State surpasses 5,000 total deaths
Video
The Health Plan appoints Ken “Buck” Bryan as Chief Information Officer
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Monroe Central, The Defelice Brothers Pizza Team Of The Week
Video
Top Stories
Weir soccer team honors fallen teammate
Video
Linsly Wins At South
Video
Toronto Opens Playoffs With A Win
Video
Big Red Bounces Back
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Oct 13, 2020 / 06:37 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2020 / 06:37 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: State surpasses 5,000 total deaths
Video
Mom assaults pregnant school bus assistant after bus arrives 30 mins late, police say
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Coronavirus outbreak at Sisterville Elementary Pre-K
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; 153 new positive cases
Video
Mon. County bars permitted to reopen tomorrow
Video
West Virginia woman convicted of abuse in toddler’s death
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: State surpasses 5,000 total deaths
Video
Mom assaults pregnant school bus assistant after bus arrives 30 mins late, police say
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Trending Stories
Marshall County Health Dept. reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
Wheeling Health Right offers free COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday
Video
Wellsburg Floral Gallery & Gifts has ribbon cutting ceremony with Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce
Warwood middle school teacher aide publishes book
Video
Belmont County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News