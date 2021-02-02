Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update

PUNXSUTAWNEY, P.A. (WTRF)- Punxsutawney Phil, a meteorological marvel or the most famous ground hog of all time?

Well, if you are a weather lover you have certainly heard about the adventures that happens at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, PA. Everyone waits to here what the furry forecaster has to say in regards to how much longer we have to endure winter.