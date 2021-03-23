Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Baker once sued over wedding cake for gay couple now sued over gender transition cake
DeWine announces changes to allow more visitations in Ohio’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Video
4th stimulus check? Some lawmakers push for another direct payment
Biden eyes $3 trillion package for infrastructure, schools, families
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Bolon, Robinson Are NABC All-District Picks
Video
Top Stories
Walker: Browns ‘perfect fit’ after leaving Colts
No basement blues: Goodell on hand for draft in Cleveland
Steelers sign defensive lineman Wormley to 2-year deal
Knuckleballer Wright ready to revive career with Pirates
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Strategic Navigation
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Mar 23, 2021 / 06:25 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 23, 2021 / 06:25 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
DeWine announces changes to allow more visitations in Ohio’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Video
Biden eyes $3 trillion package for infrastructure, schools, families
Video
Child dies after being run over in Ohio, family member arrested
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Firefighters ring the bell for Cliff Sligar one last time
Video
Jacobsburg man arraigned on charges stemming from alleged attack on his cousin
Video
Warrant: Argument over chicken nuggets led woman to bite deputy
Video
Fifth graders becoming meteorologists at Wheeling Country Day!
Video
Fairs And Festivals Can Resume On May 1 In West Virginia
Video
COVID-19 Vaccine Now Allowed To Everyone Over 16 Years Old In West Virginia
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
DeWine announces changes to allow more visitations in Ohio’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Video
Biden eyes $3 trillion package for infrastructure, schools, families
Video
Child dies after being run over in Ohio, family member arrested
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Firefighters ring the bell for Cliff Sligar one last time
Video
Trending Stories
Baker once sued over wedding cake for gay couple now sued over gender transition cake
DeWine announces changes to allow more visitations in Ohio’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Video
4th stimulus check? Some lawmakers push for another direct payment
Biden eyes $3 trillion package for infrastructure, schools, families
Video
Child dies after being run over in Ohio, family member arrested
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News