Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update

Hammer thrower and activist Gwen Berry has received fierce backlash after she appeared to turn her back to the American flag as the national anthem was being played at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the weekend.

Berry, who famously protested during the anthem in the 2019 Pan American Games, caught attention for turning her body toward the stands and away from the flag as "The Star-Spangled Banner" was playing at the trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. Toward the end of the song, she put a black T-shirt with the words "Activist Athlete" on her head. Her competitors DeAnna Price, who won first place, and Brooke Andersen, second place winner, put their hands over their hearts and faced the flag.