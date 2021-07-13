Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) - Fireworks erupted at this evening's Weirton City Council meeting, when City Manager Joe DiBartolomeo appeared to resign, but not before accusing multiple members of Council of violating West Virginia state rules on executive sessions, regarding a meeting back in early November of 2020.

DiBartolomeo claims that multiple council members improperly went into executive session, and that he has provided documentation to authorities in an attempt to litigate these charges.