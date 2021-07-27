Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -- Crittenton Services is holding its second annual “Flock It Forward” fundraiser for Ohio County residents from August 2nd till October 15th. All proceeds go towards providing residential and behavioral health services to children and families in West Virginia.

Flock It Forward encourages neighbors and friends to flock each other by donating to Crittenton Services. For $20, Crittenton Services will gift an unsuspecting Ohio County resident a yard FULL of flamingos and they will have the option to flock it forward or wait 24 hours until the birds migrate to their next location. They also have the option to protect themselves from future flockings for an extra donation. To flock a friend, participants must register and donate $20 online at www.crittentonwv.org/flocked or contact Jasmin Ilovar at 304-242-7060 or via email at jilovar@crittentonwv.org.