Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update

Entering his 34th season as head coach Reno Saccoccia has won more games, 343, than any other coach in OVAC history while also taking Big Red to 7 state championship games. It's just proves he gets more out of his players than anyone else.

Right now , he is trying to coach up his two quarterback candidates both juniors Johnny Agresta and Javon Davis , Jose Davis's son. You could see both at different times during the season. In the backfield they do return senior Jalen McGhee at tailback , also getting carries will be Jacob Bernard and Jamal Petteway. With Jonathon Blackmon at fullback.