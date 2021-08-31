Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Experimental H.I.V. vaccine fails trail
Top Stories
Gov. Justice on Wheeling Suspension Bridge: ‘I am fully committed to doing all we can to preserve it’
The Ohio haunted car wash is back for another spooky season
2 men fatally shot at West Virginia state park
COVID case numbers rise, with more youngsters among the positives every week
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Steubenville Big Red, Oil & Gas Safety Supply Team Of The Week
Video
Top Stories
White Sox look to keep momentum rolling vs. struggling Pirates
Hold the line: Steelers like depth with DE Tuitt uncertain
Last-place Pirates fire hitting coach Rick Eckstein
Mayfield throws touchdown pass, Browns beat Falcons 19-10
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Aug 31, 2021 / 07:57 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 31, 2021 / 07:57 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Hurricane Ida’s potential impacts on the Ohio Valley: 1 Day Outlook
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
How should you prepare for a weather emergency before Ida hits the Ohio Valley?
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ida is bringing heavy rain and possible flooding with her to the Ohio Valley
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Flash Flood Watch Update for the Ohio Valley
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wheeling Fire investigating overnight fire in South Wheeling
Video
West Virginia under state of preparedness
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Continued turmoil in Afghanistan and the rise of COVID-19 cases: Here are the week’s top headlines
West Liberty needs donations to stock its student food pantry
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wheeling Fire investigating overnight fire in South Wheeling
Video
West Virginia under state of preparedness
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice on Wheeling Suspension Bridge: ‘I am fully committed to doing all we can to preserve it’
The Ohio haunted car wash is back for another spooky season
2 men fatally shot at West Virginia state park
St. Clairsville will have a limited power outage on Wednesday
COVID case numbers rise, with more youngsters among the positives every week
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News