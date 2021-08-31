Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update

Rainforest Car Wash is set to host their third annual Haunted Car Wash at their newest location in Avon, Ohio. This year, the Haunted Tunnel will be an exclusive event available to Unlimited Members or by presale ticket for single wash customers.

Rainforest first became a national sensation for their Haunted Car Wash in 2019, with over 40 million views on social media platforms including Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, landing themselves on national news platforms such as CNN, Good Morning America, and ABC News. Since 2019, their now famous annual spooky event has become wildly popular, with wait times exceeding over four hours in some cases. This year, Rainforest will have a mandatory check-in area for attendees at the Christian Heritage Assembly of God next door to the wash.