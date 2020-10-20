Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update

SAND POINT, Alaska (NewsNation Now) — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake prompted a tsunami warning Monday for a nearly thousand-mile stretch of Alaska’s southern coast, with waves over 2 feet at the nearest community as the threat subsided.

The National Tsunami Warning Center issued the warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska, including Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak, which are sparsely populated.