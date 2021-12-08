Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF)- Undo's Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival has always been a summertime tradition, but this year, festivities begin this winter with a Christmas Gala.

It's a sit-down dinner, everything from wine to Italian appetizers to desserts. There'll also be a traditional Italian cookie table and Chinese auction. The band this year is Ray Massa Eurorhythms. They're a nationally-known band and have local ties to the area.