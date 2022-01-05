Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Country roads, take us home: West Virginia one of the top moving destinations
Top Stories
What to do if you or someone you know has fallen victim to human trafficking
What to do and what supplies to have when you’re stranded on the highway
Video
Wheeling woman sentenced in DUI death of friend
Ohio County parents say son left school unnoticed; Ohio County Schools issue statement
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Harrison Central Downs Martins Ferry
Video
Top Stories
Linsly Too Much For Magnolia
Video
Strong 4th Quarter Leads Central Past Shadyside
Video
After OT win, No. 13 Ohio State heads to Indiana
Nailers and Royals Game Wednesday Postponed
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jan 5, 2022 / 06:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 5, 2022 / 06:27 PM EST
video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Country roads, take us home: West Virginia one of the top moving destinations
What to do if you or someone you know has fallen victim to human trafficking
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Feeling lucky? You could take home $610 million if you win tomorrow night’s Powerball
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Not everyone is happy about Ohio’s minimum wage increase
Video
Belmont County prosecutor looks back at 2021
Wheeling City Council talks possibility of garage apartments; proposal heads to Planning Commission
Video
Veterans Voices: Kurt Turner
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
More Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling woman sentenced in DUI death of friend
Ohio County parents say son left school unnoticed; Ohio County Schools issue statement
Video
UPDATE to snow system coming Thursday into Friday
Bed Bath & Beyond closing for good at The Highlands; Officials kept in the dark
Video
Washington Admirals website redirects to Washington Football Team
7 Day Forecast
Ohio wife says police killed husband as he fired gun into air to ring in 2022
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Country roads, take us home: West Virginia one of the top moving destinations
What to do if you or someone you know has fallen victim to human trafficking
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Feeling lucky? You could take home $610 million if you win tomorrow night’s Powerball
Video
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News