Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice today formally delivered a written State of the State message to the West Virginia Legislature, which satisfies his constitutional requirement to give to the Legislature information by message of the condition of the state at the commencement of the legislative session.

Last night, Gov. Justice announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have no choice but to postpone his traditional in-person address to a later date.

Per state archivists, today’s message marks the first time on record in modern state history that a governor has ever delivered his State of the State by written message.

You can read the address below: