Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jan 12, 2022 / 06:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2022 / 06:27 PM EST
video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
COVID and Children: Are we doing enough to keep them safe?
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Ohio County residents will get emergency services 24/7…It’s set to start immediately
Video
Someone could be tracking you without you knowing; Experts warn of Apple AirTags
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Steubenville Police looking to fill positions with civil service exam
Video
Ohio University Eastern is planning to host a major event honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Video
Brooke County Commissioners choose architect for new EMS/EMA facility
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Betty White suffered stroke 6 days before her death, reports say
Video
Trending Stories
My Pillow CEO says he has ‘enough evidence’ to put ‘300 million’ Americans in jail
Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19; Feels ‘extremely unwell’
Video
Gov. Justice delivers 2022 State of the State message to Legislature
Largest steel producer in the United States will be creating steel mill in West Virginia
MyPillow guy will offer $5 million reward to anyone that can disprove election data
Doctor no longer allowed to practice after branding patients’ livers with his initials
Can Babydog get COVID-19 from West Virginia Governor?
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
COVID and Children: Are we doing enough to keep them safe?
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Ohio County residents will get emergency services 24/7…It’s set to start immediately
Video
Someone could be tracking you without you knowing; Experts warn of Apple AirTags
Video
