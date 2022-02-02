Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) -- A Bridge Street Middle School teacher is being crowned a hero after saving a woman's life.

The heroic story starts with Stephanie O'Donnell, a seventh grade special education teacher at Bridge Street Middle School. Last week she performed lifesaving CPR after she noticed an unconcious woman in a medical parking lot. When O'Donnell saw the woman's lips turn blue, she knew it was time to take action.