Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
CMA Awards
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
What veterans need to know if they’re doing a job search
Crittenton Services tackling state crisis affecting children, teens facing past trauma
West Virginia winter predictions are out: How much snow are we in for?
Community invited to dedication of Mt. Olivet Veterans Memorial
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Browns’ Chubb still uncertain for Pats after positive test
Top Stories
Security guard: Browns sign Bitonio to $48 million extension
No. 4 Ohio State on upset alert vs. plucky Purdue
No. 17 Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66
West Virginia gets past Oakland 60-53 in season opener
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Feed The Need 2022
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Nov 10, 2021 / 06:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2021 / 06:43 PM EST
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am
Weather Video
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Ohio Valley Icon Dr. Dave dies at age 68
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Evening Update
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
“Stand Down Day” helps struggling veterans
Video
More Weather News
video
What veterans need to know if they’re doing a job search
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Crittenton Services tackling state crisis affecting children, teens facing past trauma
Community invited to dedication of Mt. Olivet Veterans Memorial
Sen. Capito hosts Girls Rise Up event at Bethlehem Elementary in Wheeling
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
School district hiring own students during labor shortage
Video
Father sentenced for leaving girl in burning car
Video
‘You felt like you were being crushed’: Ohio man who attended Astroworld Music Festival speaks out
Video
‘I felt tired all the time’: Ohio high school cheerleader overcomes tough battle with COVID, MIS-C
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Wheeling man charged with attempted murder and strangulation
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
What veterans need to know if they’re doing a job search
Zach’s Wednesday Evening Update
Video
Crittenton Services tackling state crisis affecting children, teens facing past trauma
Community invited to dedication of Mt. Olivet Veterans Memorial
Sen. Capito hosts Girls Rise Up event at Bethlehem Elementary in Wheeling
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Trending Stories
What veterans need to know if they’re doing a job search
Dr. Dave Walker is remembered by his colleagues as a unique, kind individual
Video
Crittenton Services tackling state crisis affecting children, teens facing past trauma
Sen. Capito hosts Girls Rise Up event at Bethlehem Elementary in Wheeling
Video
Noble County man found guilty on murder charges
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News