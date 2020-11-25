Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Belmont County man admits to firearms violation
Top Stories
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19
Video
Circus Saints & Sinners group gives $10,000 check to develop sled hockey in Wheeling
Jefferson County doctor offers a dire warning for Eastern Ohio on COVID: “It’s here.”
Video
Marshall County Health Dept. reports 7 COVID-19 associated deaths and 12 new cases
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Oak Glen’s Nick Chaney The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week
Video
Top Stories
Defenses enter picture as No. 14 Oklahoma visits West Virginia
Steelers have found ways to slow down Ravens’ Jackson
Illinois ready for measuring-stick game against No. 3 Ohio State
Browns top cornerback Ward to miss time with strained calf
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Nov 25, 2020 / 06:38 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 25, 2020 / 06:38 AM EST
Weather Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Gov. DeWine: Ohio could see first batch of vaccines around Dec. 15
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
High-Speed chase in Benwood leads to arrest in Elm Grove
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 15 new COVID-19 related deaths; 969 new positive cases
Video
Nurses at East Liverpool hospital end 3-day strike, union seeks pact
Video
Agreement between UK company DST and Blue Rock Manufacturing to bring new manufacturing facility, up to 1,000 new jobs to WV
Video
Looking for the new Xbox or PlayStation 5? These sites will alert you when they’re back in stock
Video
Pennsylvania man accused of exchanging nude photos, having sex with teenage boy in WV
Video
Back and forth over mask mandate continues between WV’s governor and attorney general
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Gov. DeWine: Ohio could see first batch of vaccines around Dec. 15
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
High-Speed chase in Benwood leads to arrest in Elm Grove
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 15 new COVID-19 related deaths; 969 new positive cases
Video
Trending Stories
Belmont County man admits to firearms violation
Belmont County man admits to firearms violation
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19
Video
Circus Saints & Sinners group gives $10,000 check to develop sled hockey in Wheeling
Jefferson County General Health District appoints new health commissioner
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News