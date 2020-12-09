Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19
Video
Marshall County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 associated death and 18 new positive cases
I-70 Bridge project update, westbound work prepared
Video
Hugh Stobbs, the man who put Wheeling on the international road racing map, has died at 85
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Liddell scores 19 to lead No. 22 Buckeyes past feisty Irish
Top Stories
Former Elby’s Distance Race Director Hugh Stobbs Dies
No. 11 Oklahoma looking to stay sharp vs. West Virginia
Michigan cancels Ohio State showdown, citing COVID-19 cases
Browns right guard Teller placed on COVID-19 reserve list
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters to Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Dec 9, 2020 / 06:35 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2020 / 06:35 AM EST
Weather Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
West Virginia taking feedback on plan to fight substance abuse
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in Belmont County: 4 new COVID-19 related deaths; 56 additional cases
Video
‘One to two persons a minute die in the U.S.’: Virus deaths hit record levels
Video
Contractors assembling Wellsburg Bridge arch, will begin to put in place in February
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: State surpasses 500,000 total cases
Video
Michigan cancels football game with Ohio State
Video
‘Precious cargo’: FedEx helps get rescued mountain lion cubs from California to Ohio zoo
Video
Report: Ohio mom slept through child cutting his foot, calling 911
Video
Gov. DeWine: Lethal injection no longer execution option
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
West Virginia taking feedback on plan to fight substance abuse
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Coronavirus in Belmont County: 4 new COVID-19 related deaths; 56 additional cases
Video
‘One to two persons a minute die in the U.S.’: Virus deaths hit record levels
Video
Contractors assembling Wellsburg Bridge arch, will begin to put in place in February
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19
Video
WATCH LIVE: WV Joyful Night celebration
Marshall County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 associated death and 18 new positive cases
I-70 Bridge project update, westbound work prepared
Video
Hugh Stobbs, the man who put Wheeling on the international road racing map, has died at 85
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News