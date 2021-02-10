Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- - After we finished digging ourselves out of Tuesday's mess, another swath of snow will trek its way into the Ohio Valley.

We have two different air-masses coming together and producing some wintry precipitation. The arctic air in the Upper-Midwest collides with the Southeastern warmer air and is expected to produce freezing rain, sleet, snow, and wintry mix from Missouri up into Pennsylvania.