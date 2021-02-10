Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio mom says school aide tried to staple note to son’s head
Video
Ohio State Representative files bill seeking to restrict health orders
Video
Pro-Trump Marine to launch campaign for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat
Structure Fire Reported In Wetzel County
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
No. 14 West Virginia sweeps No. 7 Texas Tech with 82-71 win
Top Stories
West Liberty Hosts Wheeling Wednesday
Video
Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77
Young’s 18 points help No. 4 Ohio State top Maryland 73-65
Martins Ferry Snaps Union Local’s Win Streak
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Feb 10, 2021 / 06:35 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2021 / 06:35 AM EST
Weather Video
Round two of snow swings into the Ohio Valley
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Snowy roads mean ODOT crews are out in full force this morning
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Winter Weather Advisory Monday night into Tuesday morning
Video
More Weather News
video
Ohio mom says school aide tried to staple note to son’s head
Video
Ohio State Representative files bill seeking to restrict health orders
Video
Round two of snow swings into the Ohio Valley
Video
Family of 20-year-old investor who killed himself after thinking he lost $730K sues Robinhood
Video
COVID-19 Mine Workers Protection Act Re-Introduced In Congress
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
IRS offers tips on filing taxes
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Switzerland of Ohio Local School district is in Phase 1 of its telehealth pilot project
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Vaccination clinic for oldest age group goes on, despite the snow
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Ohio mom says school aide tried to staple note to son’s head
Video
Ohio State Representative files bill seeking to restrict health orders
Video
Round two of snow swings into the Ohio Valley
Video
Family of 20-year-old investor who killed himself after thinking he lost $730K sues Robinhood
Video
COVID-19 Mine Workers Protection Act Re-Introduced In Congress
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Trending Stories
Ohio mom says school aide tried to staple note to son’s head
Video
Ohio State Representative files bill seeking to restrict health orders
Video
Pro-Trump Marine to launch campaign for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat
Structure Fire Reported In Wetzel County
CDC To Say Teacher Vaccinations Not Needed To Open School
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News