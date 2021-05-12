Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — A Parma man was arrested over the weekend for reportedly impersonating a federal officer during a traffic stop, Brook Park police said.

According to a U.S. District Court affidavit, Gregory Candea was pulled over by Brook Park police on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. for reportedly driving through a stop light with blue lights flashing from the inside of his Ford F-350.