Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Four members of Ohio family charged in sex abuse case
Video
JMHS graduates 245 students at the 2021 commencement
Video
Derrick McAfee chosen as new Bellaire Superintendent
Video
Meet Marvin: Belmont County resident and the oldest hellbender in the world
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Behind Jack Flaherty, Cards look to keep rolling over Pirates
Top Stories
Former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio charged by feds with extortion
Arenado, Edman lead Cardinals to 5-2 win over Pirates
St.C Advances With a 10-2 Win Over John Glenn
Video
Senior Walker shines for Wheeling Park Track
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Home Sweet Home
Calendar
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Send Off 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
May 19, 2021 / 06:24 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 19, 2021 / 06:24 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
How to watch next week’s spectacular “super flower blood moon” lunar eclipse
Zach’ Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Proposed Ohio legislation would put an end to mandatory vaccinations
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
JMHS graduates 245 students at the 2021 commencement
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Meet Marvin: Belmont County resident and the oldest hellbender in the world
Video
Marshall County honors veterans and their families with special books
Video
Yorkville Intermodal to demolish smoke stacks
Video
Moms in Motion: What about Dad?
Video
Man caught on camera repeatedly punching driver in fit of road rage
Video
Skin cancer becomes new threat for military members after years of service
Video
Ohio Vax-a-million: How it’s legal and why the money can’t be spent on something else
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’ Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Proposed Ohio legislation would put an end to mandatory vaccinations
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
JMHS graduates 245 students at the 2021 commencement
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Meet Marvin: Belmont County resident and the oldest hellbender in the world
Video
Trending Stories
Proposed Ohio legislation would put an end to mandatory vaccinations
Video
Four members of Ohio family charged in sex abuse case
Video
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515 million
Derrick McAfee chosen as new Bellaire Superintendent
Video
Car parts being ripped from cars in Wheeling
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News