Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
West Virginia Police Searching For Missing Infant Girl
Video
Who Won The Coronavirus Lottery?
Live
WATCH LIVE: Vaxamillion Winner Revealed
Live
State officials and county residents join forces to rally around the future of the Mitchell Power Plant
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Cubs powering through injuries as they face Pirates again
Top Stories
7 Run Third Lifts Park Past Weir
Video
Wheeling University Rugby Team to Play in National Rugby Championship
Hilltoppers’ Donzella is NFCA All-American
Pederson’s 2 homers, Arrieta lead Cubs over Pirates 4-3
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Home Sweet Home
Calendar
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Send Off 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
May 26, 2021 / 06:28 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 26, 2021 / 06:28 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Risk for Severe Weather This Wednesday afternoon/evening
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
West Virginia Police Searching For Missing Infant Girl
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
W.Va. State Police issue Amber Alert for missing W.Va. toddler
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
RV park coming to Grand Vue Park
Video
Weirton Municipal Building will reopen June 1
Moms in Motion: This toy, or that toy?
Video
How can parents limit their kids’ screen time this summer?
Video
Controversy over Ohio County Board of Education’s decision to cut library funding by 300k
Video
Risk for Severe Weather This Wednesday afternoon/evening
Video
‘I’ll blow your brains out’: Video shows man threaten Ohio bus driver over mask policy
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
West Virginia Police Searching For Missing Infant Girl
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
W.Va. State Police issue Amber Alert for missing W.Va. toddler
Video
RV park coming to Grand Vue Park
Video
Weirton Municipal Building will reopen June 1
Video
Trending Stories
West Virginia Police Searching For Missing Infant Girl
Video
Active Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson
WATCH LIVE: Vaxamillion Winner Revealed
Live
W.Va. State Police issue Amber Alert for missing W.Va. toddler
Video
State officials and county residents join forces to rally around the future of the Mitchell Power Plant
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News