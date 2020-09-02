Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Man pleads guilty in sexual battery of local TV reporter during live report
Video
Are you the next American Idol? Virtual auditions coming to West Virginia
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of gatherings as Labor Day approaches
Brooke County moves into “Yellow Category” on WV County Alert Map
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Cubs’ revamped batting order takes aim at Pirates again
Top Stories
Happ spoils Hayes’ debut, leads Cubs past Pirates 8-7
Harrison Central’s Kobe Mitchell, Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week
Video
Browns LB Wilson doesn’t need surgery, expected back in 2020
Pirates rookie 3B Hayes ready to carry on family legacy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Contest Winners
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Sep 2, 2020 / 06:54 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 2, 2020 / 06:54 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Man pleads guilty in sexual battery of local TV reporter during live report
Video
Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, sues police and city of Louisville for immunity
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Are you the next American Idol? Virtual auditions coming to West Virginia
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
President Trump pushes for ‘patriotic education’ in schools
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
Kanye West sues to be listed on West Virginia ballot
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports record number of COVID-19 cases; 8 reported COVID-19 deaths
Video
Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 work-from-home positions
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
Man pleads guilty in sexual battery of local TV reporter during live report
Video
Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, sues police and city of Louisville for immunity
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Are you the next American Idol? Virtual auditions coming to West Virginia
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
President Trump pushes for ‘patriotic education’ in schools
Video
Trending Stories
US says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine
Man pleads guilty in sexual battery of local TV reporter during live report
Video
Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, sues police and city of Louisville for immunity
Video
Cameron High Earns Champion of College Access and Success Award
Two pythons weighing 100 pounds crash through ceiling in Australia
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News