Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

WASHINGTON—The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Cpl. Pete Conley, 19, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for June 5, 2020.

In late 1950, Conley was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.