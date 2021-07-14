Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

Three top Senate Democrats have a draft plan to end the federal ban on cannabis and implement a series of programs to help communities that have been harmed by the war on drugs, which have disproportionately tended to be communities of color.

Senators Chuck Schumer, the majority leader; Ron Wyden of Oregon and Cory Booker of New Jersey announced the reforms early Tuesday. The reforms come as the public has increasingly supported marijuana legalization over the past few years.