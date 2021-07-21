Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
U.S patient gets first total artificial heart implant
Top Stories
Stimulus checks: Petition for more payments closes in on goal
Marshall and Ohio County each have a finalist for WV School Service Personnel of the Year
Video
President Joe Biden to visit Ohio on Wednesday
Wheeling Council takes next step towards new police building, approves Centre Market Commission
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Madison Bumgarner, D-backs seek sweep of Pirates
Top Stories
D’backs win 3rd straight, score 8 in 7th to top Pirates 11-6
Top Stories
Wild Things Win 9th Straight Home Game
Post 1 Wins Tournament Opener
Video
Washington County highly anticipates Pony League World Series
Video
Wheeling University Names Carrie Hanna Director of Athletics
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Weather News
by:
Zach Petey
Posted:
Jul 21, 2021 / 08:01 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 21, 2021 / 08:02 AM EDT
Weather Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Marshall and Ohio County each have a finalist for WV School Service Personnel of the Year
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Wheeling Council takes next step towards new police building, approves Centre Market Commission
Video
The Wheeling Police Department Is The Recipient Of An Unexpected Act Of Kindness
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Milky skies in Wheeling prompt EMA director to warn residents in the ‘red’ spot
Video
Veterans’ Voices: Zachary Allman
Video
Don’t clean your teeth with Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, dentist warns
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ford Motor Company recalling more than 850,000 vehicles for safety
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Marshall and Ohio County each have a finalist for WV School Service Personnel of the Year
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Wheeling Council takes next step towards new police building, approves Centre Market Commission
Video
The Wheeling Police Department Is The Recipient Of An Unexpected Act Of Kindness
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
U.S patient gets first total artificial heart implant
Stimulus checks: Petition for more payments closes in on goal
14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from water at Middletown theme park
Video
Marshall and Ohio County each have a finalist for WV School Service Personnel of the Year
Video
President Joe Biden to visit Ohio on Wednesday
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News