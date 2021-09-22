Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update

(NewsNation Now) — Apple is developing software that could allow a future iPhone to detect mental illness such as depression or even cognitive decline, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The idea is reportedly in its early stages, but the company is optimistic it could make it to their millions of phones one day. It would work by analyzing the myriad of data your phone already can collect about you, from sleep patterns to physical activity and the way you use your phone.