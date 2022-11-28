Following a very pleasant start to the weekend, with sunshine and temperatures in the 60’s, we saw gloomy with return to end our Sunday. Some thunderstorms and showers yesterday is leaving us with drizzle this morning and clouds for much of the week.

Monday: Bit of a gloomy start to the week. We will see some drizzle for the morning hours today, but otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 40’s.

Tuesday: Fog will start our morning tomorrow. SO give your self and extra few minutes to get on into work tomorrow morning. Once the fog lifts we will once again see mostly cloudy skies, but we will warm up a bit with temperatures in the mid to low 50’s.

Wednesday: Showers return to the Ohio Valley for the middle of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s. As of right now the best chance to see rain will be the mid to late morning hours into the early afternoon. Then we will see a cold front rolling on through dropping our temperatures.

Thursday: Sunshine returns but so do very chilly temperatures. Mostly Sunny skies for our Thursday, with our high temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s.

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun for our day on Friday. We will start off with sunshine, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. High temperatures will once again be on the rise, maxing out in the upper 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy skies as we begin the weekend. A few spotty showers are possible for the morning and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s.

Sunday: Cooling temperatures and gloomy weather for the end of the weekend. Mostly Cloudy skies for our day on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. We will see some more showers rolling through during the evening and overnight hours as well as through Monday.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick