Most of the rain and storms we have been seeing the past couple of days is starting to clear on out and should lead to a more quiet pattern as we finish out the weekend. Partly cloudy skies for your evening tonight. With just a couple very isolated thundershowers. Most areas will remain dry this evening.

Sunday: Partly cloudy for your day tomorrow, highs up into the mid 80’s. A couple very isolated T-storms are possible between dinner time and midnight tomorrow.

Monday: Remaining partly cloudy to begin the week on Monday. Highs remain in the mid 80’s to upper 80’s, with the possibility of a couple afternoon and evening T-storms.

Tuesday: Rain is likely to return for your day on Tuesday. Showers are likely for the morning hours, with a thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday: Thunder showers likely for your Wednesday. Showers on and off throughout the day with some afternoon thunderstorms possible. Most of the storms will remain south of I-70.

Thursday: Clearing out for your day on Thursday. Partly Cloudy skies with highs right around normal in the low 80′.

Friday: Beautiful end to the work week. Sunny skies for your day on Friday with highs in the upper 70’s.

Saturday: Beautiful beginning to the weekend as well. Sunny skies stay around as well as highs in the upper 70’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick