An extended La Niña and its impacts on the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The winter is one thing that everyone across the Ohio Valley worries about or at least thinks about from time to time. Whether you interpret the Farmers Almanac or dive into the length of the brown patch on a woolly caterpillars to see how winter will go, there is almost a guaranteed variability across our region. The great Ohio Valley.

But one metric or pattern that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) meteorologists use is looking at the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) pattern. ENSO is a pattern that is determined by how warm or cold the sea surface temperatures of the water is in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Cold sea surface temps favor La Niña while warm sea surface temps indicate an El Niño pattern.

There will have direct impacts for us here in the Ohio Valley for our upcoming winter! 7 News anchor Colin Roose and I sat down with WV State Climatologist Kevin Law and discussed what the impacts of this year’s La Niña will have on our area.

West Virginia winter predictions are out: How much snow are we in for?

StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey