Excessive heat this weekend

A heat wave will begin Friday and continue through Sunday where air temperatures will be into the 90s. Heat index values will be well into the 100s.

The NWS will issue an Excessive Heat Watch for most of our area beginning noon Friday and lasting through Saturday evening. An Excessive Heat Warning will be issued for Tyler county in WV, and Washington County, OH in our area beginning noon Friday.

Excessive Heat Watches or Warnings mean that a prolonged period of high heat and humidity is expected. The combination could lead to heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke.

Heat safety tips include: Drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated

Staying in an air-conditioned room if possible, and out of the sun

Checking on pets, family, and neighbors

Wearing light-weight and light-colored clothing