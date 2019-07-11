Flash flooding possible for Valley

The Ohio Valley, once again, is included in a slight risk for severe storms today as a cold front is on the move. Several showers and storms have already brought heavy rain across the area with flash flooding for some.

The main line will swing through this afternoon mainly after 2 p.m. High or even damaging wind gusts could accompany storms as well as flash flooding. No flood watch is in effect at this time.

Keep an eye on the sky today and the umbrella close by. Stay tuned for more updates from the StormTracker 7 weather team.